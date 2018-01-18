A ghost from the past arrived! Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) was forced to face her abusive ex Dr. Paul Stadler (Matthew Morrison) during the Thursday, January 18, midseason premiere of Grey’s Anatomy. Also, a random intern saved Grey Sloan Memorial from being hacked. TGIT is back in full force!

Even though Wilson got her ex to sign divorce papers, she couldn’t help but notice that Stadler’s new fiancée (guest star Bethany Joy Lenz) appeared a bit distressed. She got Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) to distract Paul so she could offer help.

“He told me I was wrong so many times that I believed I was wrong,” Jo said to the woman. “Say the word and I will help you. I will get you out of this right now.” She gave the woman her phone number and they left. However, Paul found out about the conversation and came back to intimidate Wilson again.

“You are torture. You are hell,” Paul told Jo, getting in her face. He added that he would keep her phone number so he could find her easily in the future. It looked like Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) was going to murder him right then and there. Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) and Grey promised they wouldn’t leave her side, but Jo said she just wished her ex was dead.

So did Alex take that literally? At the end of the episode, Meredith walked in to see Wilson and Alex standing speechless outside of a hospital room; Paul’s bloody body was inside, since he’d been involved in a hit and run.

An unlikely character saved the hospital

Elsewhere at Grey Sloan, the FBI was still trying to stop the hacking. Dr. Casey Parker (Alex Blue Davis), an intern with a background in cybersecurity, volunteered to try to help Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) anyway he could. Eventually, he was able to save the hospital, but had to be sneaky about it because he had a previous history of hacking into the DMV and was banned from doing any sort of cybersecurity work again. When Bailey asked why, Parker revealed he wanted to change the gender on his license because it said “female” and he is a proud transgender male.

“I like for people to get to know me before they find out my private medical history,” he said with a smirk.

Pierce and Avery face their feelings

Meanwhile, Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) and Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) were totally checking each other out in the bathroom while wearing nothing but towels. They talked about their past and Avery even brought up a possible future between them while addressing the elephant in the room — they’re step-siblings.

“We’re not actually related so we can be whatever we want to be,” Avery said. He did finally ask her out for a drink at the end of the episode and she basically left him hanging. To make the rejection even worse, a man Pierce met on Tinder showed up for a date she had forgotten she’d scheduled. So for now, that slow burn will continue.

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

