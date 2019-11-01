‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: Jo Tricked Alex Into Thinking She Was Pregnant





The spookiest surprise ever! Alex (Justin Chambers) and Jo Karev (Camilia Luddington) got legally married during the Thursday, October 31, episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

To fit their last-minute Halloween wedding, Jo was dressed like a corpse bride and Alex wore vampire fangs. The biggest shocker was when Jo revealed she was pregnant at the altar to freak out Alex— until she spilled the truth.

Alex was having a scary day at Pacific Northwest. He discovered the construction for a new wing of the hospital was on a burial site and had several issues with patients. All of this was happening while investors were visiting the space to decide if they should give money to fund the renovations, so it wasn’t looking good.

Meanwhile, Jo spent all day trying to scare him while dressed up as a zombie bride, and Alex wasn’t amused. However, when he somehow secured the funding, he decided to celebrate by taking Jo to the courthouse to get legally married.

While at the altar, Jo decided to freak out her new husband by saying “for richer or for pregnant” during her vows.

“Scared you! I got you so bad,” she said after, revealing it was all a joke.

Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) was in jail after missing her court date last week, but it wasn’t all bad. Her inmate had a pretty horrible story about being arrested and having her children taken from her that touched Meredith. When Meredith finally was released, she was determined to help and posted the inmate’s bail.

“I had a lot of time to think and I thought ‘OK, if I don’t have a job and I don’t practice medicine, I still have a lot to work with and I’ll figure something out,’” she said to her friends when she returned home.

It sounds like Meredith might have a backup if medicine doesn’t work out, and it seems like she might be hinting at helping people outside of the medical field. It looks like we’ll have to wait and see if her medical license is revoked to find out.

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.