Ted Mosby in Seattle? How I Met Your Mother’s Josh Radnor attempted to woo Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), while Station 19’s firefighters visited Grey Sloan Memorial.

Read on for highlights from the Thursday, October 11, crossover episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

The One Thing

Mer was rocking a new look (a.k.a she put on makeup) and everyone at the hospital took notice — especially DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), who the writers are seemingly still hinting at as a possibility for Meredith down the line. Maggie (Kelly McCreary), however,was the first one to realized why Meredith decided to dress up: her matchmaker patient set her up on a blind date! While she agreed to go on the date, it’s clear Meredith was not taking the opportunity for romance too seriously, betting Alex (Justin Chambers) that she would be back at the hospital within 20 minutes.

Enter John (Radnor), who works in privacy software. During their conversation, the pair spoke about deal breakers — using the wrong their/there/they’re and saying something slightly racist — and the struggles of dating. Halfway through the date, John realized he was supposed to be on a date with someone else when he caught the eye of someone who looked more like the photo he was given. Both Meredith and John then sent text messages to the people they were supposed to be out with, and it turned out the other John and his new date were hitting it off too!

Things took an awkward turn, however, when John suggested single mothers can make dating more difficult because they are “desperate.” Naturally, Meredith, a mother of three, then walked away from John.

The Truth Always Comes Out

Jackson (Jesse Williams) was still missing in action, but did send Maggie a photo of a tree at the beginning of the episode. When asked by her coworkers what he was up to, Maggie revealed he is on a “spiritual sabbatical,” doing “something with God.” Still coping with Jackson’s disappearance and dealing with a patient’s husband who refused to tell his son his mother is dying, Maggie realized she had to tell someone about Teddy’s pregnancy. Instead of telling Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) or Owen (Kevin McKidd), she told Meredith.

Some Things Never Change

Still adjusting to his new job as interim chief, Alex accused Jo (Camilla Luddington) of sleeping with him to secure funds for a new project. At the hospital, he was faced with a different predicament: a patient who refused surgery because he doesn’t have the funds. Taking matters into his own hands after Webber (James Pickens Jr.) suggested he finds a solution, Alex pricked his patient to make his injuries coverable by insurance.

At the end of the Grey’s episode, Jo saw Link (Chris Carmack) at the hospital for the first time and they embraced like old friends.

Building a Boat

Amelia accused Betty (recurring guest star Peyton Kennedy) of relapsing on drugs, which she denied. As a result, Amelia took Betty to work with her to make her take a drug test at Grey Sloan. After Betty found out about her plan, she stormed off and went to visit Leo in daycare. Amelia then called Owen’s mom (guest star Debra Mooney) for advice. The two women ended up talking about Amelia’s relationship with Owen instead.

Betty later admitted she smoked weed with her friends. As a result, Amelia grounded Betty for one month, noting that weed can lead an addict to return to alcohol and other drugs like heroin.

Crossover Time

Warren (Jason Winston George) and his rescue squad were back at Grey Sloan as part of the Grey’s Anatomy Station 19 TGIT crossover. Bailey (Chandra Wilson) became concerned when she saw her husband with his first fire-fighting injury. Meanwhile, fellow firefighter Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) took interest in Maggie and asked her out to dinner, which she laughed off.

During the Station 19 episode, viewers learned Warren patched up his own injury. As a result, his new captain punished him for his actions (and for leaving one of his coworkers bleeding during a fire in a previous episode.)

Tell Us: Do you want to see more Grey’s and Station 19 crossover episodes in the future? Do you hope John (Josh Radnor) will return for more episodes? How do you think Jo and Link know each other?

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Fridays at 8 p.m. ET.

