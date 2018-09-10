It might be fall in Seattle, but Dr. Meredith Grey is bringing the heat. The official trailer for the upcoming season of Grey’s Anatomy was released on Monday, September 10, and it looks like love is in the air … among other things.

The clip for season 15 of the medical drama teases a romance between Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith and Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital’s surgical resident Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti).

During the 30-second trailer, the two can be seen intertwined in bed, exchanging passionate kisses while a voiceover states that there’s “one jaw-dropping twist.”

However, that’s not the only thing viewers should brace themselves for this season. The video also shows actors Chris Carmack and Alex Landi walking into the hospital as two handsome new doctors as a female patient lays in bed. “Oh, my God,” she gushes as they enter her room.

Kim Raver’s Teddy Altman also shows up, announcing she’s “11 weeks pregnant” as Dr. Maggie Pierce (played by Kelly McCreary) looks at her in disbelief.

Though it’s not clear if the clip is based off reality or one of the character’s dreams, Camilla Luddington (Dr. Jo Wilson) dished to Us Weekly in August about the upcoming season — including hot new addition Chris Carmack — as well as her own character’s fate.

“Jo and Alex (Justin Chambers) are on their honeymoon in episode one, and Jo actually gets inspired and believes she may come up with a new medical innovation,” she told Us. “She feels like the person she would love to pursue with, because she loved doing things with her, is Meredith. So now she has to go back to Seattle and convince them to kind of do this with her.”

As for Carmack’s role, Luddington dished: “We have a new ‘Ortho God.’ Have you heard about him? We’re bringing the sexy this season. This season’s really fun. Interns are all back and they bring a lot of comedy right off the bat. And yes, we have sexy new men starting so the vibe is really fun but there is drama that happens right off the bat.”

Season 15 of Grey’s Anatomy premieres on ABC, Thursday, September 27, at 8 p.m. ET.

