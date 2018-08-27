Turning up the heat at Grey-Sloan Memorial! Camilla Luddington opened up to Us Weekly about what’s next for Jo and Alex after tying the knot, and spilled on the new “Ortho God” in a new interview.

“Jo and Alex are on their honeymoon in episode one, and Jo actually gets inspired and believes she may come up with a new medical innovation,” she told Us about season 15 of Grey’s Anatomy. “She feels like the person she would love to pursue with, because she loved doing things with her, is Meredith. So now she has to go back to Seattle and convince them to kind of do this with her.”

Luddington, 34, also added that she’s hoping the honeymoon stage continues with Jo and Alex (Justin Chambers), even when they’re back at work. “They’re affectionate with each other, they’re cheeky with each other, they’re playful. That’s what I love about them. There’s so much love and support there,” she shared. “They’ll be navigating being newlyweds this season.”

As for what the vibe is like back at the hospital upon their return, Luddington has one word: sexy.

“We have a new Ortho God. Have you heard about him? We’re bringing the sexy this season,” the actress told Us, referring to Chris Carmack. “This season’s really fun. Interns are all back and they bring a lot of comedy right off the bat. And yes, we have sexy new men starting so the vibe is really fun but there is drama that happens right off the bat.”

As for Carmack’s character’s dynamic with the staff, it’s what most would hope for. “He’s super charming and everyone’s gonna fall madly in love with him,” Luddington told Us.

Grey’s Anatomy returns to ABC Thursday, September 27, at 8 p.m. ET.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!