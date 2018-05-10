It’s not easy to say goodbye. The Thursday, May 10, penultimate episode of Grey’s Anatomy featured a near-fatal car accident for Sarah Drew’s April. The hospital staff spent the duration of the episode trying to revive her and trying to hide it from Jackson (Jesse Williams). Once he did find out — and after three hours of CPR — she finally got a pulse.

Jackson stayed at her side and eventually began praying. “I’ll do anything, just don’t take her away,” he cried, holding her hand. “Don’t take April.” With that, her grip tightened around his hand and her eyes opened.

Many fans thought this could be the end for April, as ABC revealed in March that Drew as well as Jessica Capshaw would both be leaving the show at the end of the season – an announcement that came as a surprise to the two actresses.

Coshowrunner Krista Vernoff explained the decision on Twitter at the time, writing, “The decision to make changes to our cast was a creative one … We love these actresses and we love these characters and it felt true and right creatively to wrap up their stories. And that is the whole story.”

Ellen Pompeo recently opened up to Us Weekly about Vernoff’s decision, admitting it definitely wasn’t an easy choice.

“I had to just try to support everybody and be as supportive as I can. I have to think about other people before myself and think about the girls,” Pompeo told Us on May 1. “Everybody we lose on the show … every time we lose someone, it’s devastating because we are a family. And it’s super awkward! It’s not like films where you work for three months, and you’re not going to see the people, or you’ll see them at the junket and that’s it. You know, we really are together, through births, through death, every day, sickness and health.”

She continued: “It’s really an odd family, that we’re thrown together with. So, when these things happen, there is, there’s a lot of tumult. You know, inside, there’s chaos, and feelings, and sadness and anger, and it’s a lot to deal with.”

