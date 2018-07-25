But where’s Izzie? That was the question Katherine Heigl asked recently when she was alerted that Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Alex (Justin Chambers) had tied the knot on the season 14 finale of Grey’s Anatomy.

“Well, that’s exciting. Alex needed to find love — true love,” a surprised Heigl told TVLine on July 11. “I’d have to start wondering where Izzie is. Like, what is she doing? Where did she go? I would hope that she pursued her [medical] career … She could have children by now. She could be married … If she has moved on, then I would expect Izzie to be very happy for him. She would want him to be happy. She’d be jealous [of Jo] for sure, right? She’d want him to hold out for her.”

Luddington hadn’t heard about Heigl’s response but was filled in at San Diego Comic-Con when she stopped by Us Weekly’s video suite.

“That’s really cute!” she told Us laughing. “What I imagine is for Izzie is she kind of thinks in terms of how Alex thinks about her. In our 300th episode, he discussed that he hopes she has this amazing life. I hope Izzie is living her best life and she’s hoping the best for Alex.”

Luddington, who was promoting Shadow of the Tomb Raider at Comic-Con, the video game in which she voices Lara Croft, also commented on those who ship another Alex relationship – one with Meredith.

“It’s hard for me to think that people still thinking that because this past season, Jo and Alex have come so far. I think it’s really obvious that they’re each other’s person. They’re so good together, they’ve been through so much,” the actress told Us. “But I understand in terms that there’s lots of people who want to see Meredith have a love interest. Alex is one of the men who’s been right there and sometimes, you fall in love with your best friend. I understand both sides but I’m biased. I’d rather him stay with Jo.”

Grey’s Anatomy returns to ABC September 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

