Sarah Drew Was ‘Devastated’ Jackson and April Weren’t ‘Endgame’

Sarah Drew is a Japril fan forever. The actress, 36, opened up about her Grey’s Anatomy exit in a new interview, revealing that she wasn’t thrilled about her exit story line. In the season 14 finale, April Kepner married Matthew (Justin Bruening), not her on-again, off-again love and baby daddy Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams).

“In the midst of it, I was devastated that Jackson and April wasn’t an endgame,” Drew admitted to The Hollywood Reporter. “I thought Jackson and April were meant to get back together and they were going to get married again and realize they’d been crazy and it was just going to be this long, slow burn.”

However, while she was an original JApril shipper, she ended up coming around to the Matthew and April story line.

“There’s a real sweetness to that story of April’s faith. She ran off with Jackson and loved him and wouldn’t regret a single second of that relationship because it made her heart grow and she got a beautiful daughter out of it. She grew as a woman and as a person of faith. All of that had to happen,” she said. “But there was something beautiful about the redemption story between April and Matthew. She hurt him worse than anybody had ever hurt him by walking away from him [at their wedding]. For there to be reconciliation from that scenario? That’s a really beautiful redemption story that there could be forgiveness there. He lost his wife and then finds his first love again. It’s lovely.”

The actress also opened up about being let go from the show, revealing that she actually planned to try and appear on the Grey’s spinoff, Station 19.

“Last summer, I wrote to [Station 19 showrunner] Stacy McKee and told her that Justin Bruening has to be on your firefighter show. But who knows? I think he’d be an awesome addition to that cast,” she said. “It would be fun to play in the world of Shondaland. But at the same time, I have said goodbye to April and put her to rest. I would be perfectly happy not being April again. I don’t feel a particular urge to play her any time soon. I love that character.”

Grey’s Anatomy returns to ABC Thursday, September 27, at 8 p.m. ET.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!