An emotional goodbye. After a heart-wrenching penultimate episode of Grey’s Anatomy on Thursday, May 10, actress Sarah Drew took to Instagram to share a variety of photos from the episode. The actress will be leaving the show after next week’s season finale, so it’s only fitting that she’s starting her goodbyes now.

The most emotional of the photos were the ones featuring April’s other half, Jackson (Jesse Williams). In a pic taken by her makeup artist Ani Plotkin-Maloney, Jackson is in April’s arms as she’s in her hospital bed. Drew, 37, wrote that Williams “knocked the scene out of the park” and that, just like audiences, she was “destroyed” by that scene.

“For me, this photo speaks volumes about our partnership. Jesse and I had some very trying stories to tell over the years and there were many moments when we really needed to lean on each other to get through them. And we did,” she wrote. “The scene right here where Jackson prays over April was one of those moments. It was agonizing for me, because I wanted so badly to reach out and offer him support in the scene- to let him lean on me – cuz that’s what we do for each other- but I had to just lie there unconscious letting him do his beautiful work alone. So, after he finished his coverage, I reached out to hug him and our makeup artist @lovveeani caught it on film. Our partnership on this show has been so sweet, so collaborative, so challenging (in the absolute BEST way). We got to tell stories that really matter, that have reached out and provided a safe space for people to love, laugh, mourn and grow. I will be forever grateful to my co-captain for the 9 years of friendship and for the opportunity to tell such beautiful stories together. Thank you, Jesse.”

Below are more behind-the-scenes photos that she shared on Instagram.