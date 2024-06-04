Gypsy Rose Blanchard never crossed paths with Taylor Swift following her prison release, despite her hope they could meet.

Issues with Gypsy’s parole officers — she has one in Missouri and Louisiana — ended up being the reason why she never attended a Kansas City Chiefs game following her December 2023 prison release.

“We got a notification that you’re going to a Chiefs game this weekend is that correct?” her Missouri PO asked during a phone call documented for the first episode of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, which premiered on Monday, June 3.

Gypsy explained that her plan was “set” to “stay a few days in Kansas City” after getting released from jail just ahead of the 2023 holiday season. Upon her release, Gypsy told TMZ that she hoped to run into Swift, 34, who is dating Chiefs player Travis Kelce, at the New Year’s Eve game. (Gypsy spent seven years in prison on a second-degree murder charge following the 2015 death of her mother Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, who allegedly abused her.)

“I had pre-OK’d that with my [Louisiana] parole officer way before,” Gypsy explained of the football game while on the phone in the car with then-husband Ryan Scott Anderson.

Initially, the Missouri PO stated that Gypsy would need to give a “departure notice” after the holidays. However, he called back shortly thereafter, revealing that her Kansas City stay was not approved.

“You do not have permission to go to a Kansas City Chiefs game this weekend,” the PO explained. “You have to go directly from Missouri to Louisiana. I am giving you a directive right now. You cannot make any stops in Kansas City. Go directly to Louisiana.”

Gypsy met up with her family — and lawyer Mike Stanfield — and got a call from her Louisiana PO saying that she will not be “held in violation” for not reporting “straightaway.” He added: “Just try to keep as low a profile as you can.”

It appeared that the situation escalated after the media attention surrounding Gypsy’s prison release.

Another call from the Missouri PO, telling Gypsy that she had to leave the state “now,” led to a minor breakdown — and even more setbacks following her prison release. “What if they’re going to send me back?” she could be heard saying through tears.

“This was supposed to be a good day, and I want to have a good day with everybody else, too. But I also just want to do what I’m supposed to on parole. I don’t understand why I have to be different,” Gypsy told cameras, calling her release “a huge culture shock.”

New episodes of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up premiere on Lifetime Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.