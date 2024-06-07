Your account
Entertainment

Halle Berry Approves of Ariana Grande’s Catwoman in the ‘Boy Is Mine’ Music Video

By
Halle Berry Approves of Ariana Grande Catwoman in New Video
Cover Images; Courtesy of Ariana Grande/YouTube

Halle Berry has nothing but love for Ariana Grande after she dressed as Catwoman in her new music video for “The Boy Is Mine.”

After the video’s release on Friday, June 7, Berry, 57, gave her stamp of approval on Grande’s version of the superhero.

“Get it, Ari! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽,” she wrote via X, adding that she was “living” for the video.

Fans were equally as supportive of Berry praising the two-time Grammy Award winner’s Catwoman, with one social media user writing, “QUEENS SUPPORTING QUEENS!!!” Another added, “Omg yesss, mother praising mother! We love to see it.”

The “Boy Is Mine” video also stars Penn Badgley, who plays a politician that Grande, 30, is infatuated with, and even features surprise cameos from Brandy and Monica, who collaborated on the 1998 hit, “The Boy Is Mine.” (Grande’s track is a completely different song, but the title appears to be inspired by the duo’s hit.)

Halle Berry Approves of Ariana Grande Catwoman in New Video
Courtesy of Ariana Grande/YouTube

The cameos and casting didn’t go unnoticed by Grande’s fans, who went wild over the video.

“It’s brilliant that Ariana paid homage to the original ‘The Boy is Mine’ by having Brandy and Monica make a cameo in this music video,” one YouTube user wrote. Another said, “I love the concept of acting with actual audio dialogue in the beginning! I’m afraid Ariana is on another level. And having Penn Badgley here is the cherry on top, he’s so fine.”

Berry famously portrayed the titular character in 2004’s Catwoman, which also starred Benjamin Bratt, Sharon Stone and Francis Conroy. Though the film performed poorly in the box office, raking in just over $82 million worldwide, Berry’s catsuit remains one of the most memorable costumes in the DC Universe.

Other A-listers that have taken on the role through the years include Anne Hathaway (The Dark Knight Rises), Michelle Pfieffer (Batman Returns) and more.

The fact that Grande channeled Catwoman for her latest music video shouldn’t come as a surprise, as she’s been known to pay homage to movies while putting her own twist on them in her videos.

Earlier this year, she put her own spin on Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, tapping American Horror Story actor Evan Peters to star as Jim Carrey‘s character.

Halle Berry Approves of Ariana Grande Catwoman in New Video
Courtesy of Ariana Grande/YouTube

In 2019, the Victorious alum channeled some of the most iconic leading ladies in 2000s rom-coms – Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, Bring It On and 13 Going on 30, to be exact – for the video for her hit single, “thank u, next.”

That video was also full of surprise cameos from fellow artists and actors, including Jonathan Bennett (Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls) and Jennifer Coolidge (Paulette in Legally Blonde).

