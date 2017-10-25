James Corden may be able to sing karaoke, but it’s Halle Berry who just came out with the digs! On the Tuesday, October 24, premiere of TBS’ new sketch show, Drop the Mic, which pins two celebs up against each other in an epic rap battle, both Berry and Corden got in some personal digs.

It all began with Berry’s career choices. “Let’s not pretend that Catwoman didn’t suck. Halle, that was a Batman movie, how’d you mess that up?” Corden began. However, she was ready!

“I’m glad Swordfish was to your satisfaction. It’s probably the only time your d-ck has seen some action,” she rapped. “Yes, everybody knows Catwoman tanked, but I took Kingsman to the mother f-ckin’ bank… James has a Tony, that’s cool and all. But I have an Oscar, so suck my monster balls.”

From there, he got personal.

“Halle is a classic. This whole thing’s tragic. You’re just Viola Davis but not as charismatic,” he rapped. “Sure you won an Oscar but I question the voters. I use my Gothica DVD as a drink coaster… 2008 you were Sexiest Woman Alive. Was that a moment when Beyoncé briefly died?”

The late night host ended with the divorce jokes, while she ended with a sex dig.

“When it comes to getting married, three divorces is enough. Forget signing autographs. Sign a prenup,” he said. “You’ve done so many X-Men movies, maybe a dozen. I heard X-Men and I thought it was about your husbands.”

“Now, why are you so angry and pushy? Of course, you hated Catwoman you never get p–sy,” Berry said.

In the end, she was named the clear winner.

Drop the Mic airs on TBS on Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET.

