Halle Berry Reminisces on 30 Years of The Flintstones

Halle Berry has fond memories of her time in Bedrock.

The actress shared an Instagram video on Sunday, May 26, remembering her role as seductive secretary Sharon Stone in The Flintstones as the movie marks its 30th anniversary.

“You guys message me every year about The Flintstones film so I thought I’d do something special for the 30th anniversary 🦴 🤍 Love you all for loving Miss Stone all this time,” Berry, 57, captioned the post.

In the video, Berry rewatches scenes from the 1994 comedy and recalls memories from the set.

Related: Halle Berry's Incredible Body Through the Years As the actress turns 48, Us Weekly is looking back at her age-defying body over the past decade

“I legit haven’t seen this movie in probably 20 years,” says the actress.

“It was so young me,” Berry recalls her breathy voice in the movie as Sharon greets Fred Flintstone (played by John Goodman) for the first time.

“And the hair, of course. The hair that became iconic,” she adds of her short hairdo that became the star’s signature look in the ‘90s.

Berry also reflected on the significance of playing a Black character in The Flintstones, a live-action adaptation of the classic 1960 animated sitcom.

“Being a Black woman in Bedrock seemed like a little thing but, you know, The Flintstones was the fabric of our culture,” says Berry. “I knew that this was a big step forward for Black people, Black women especially.”

“While it was silly, and it was over the top and campy, I knew then how important this little part in this big movie actually would be,” says the Oscar winner.

Related: These Are the Best Movies of the 1990s From ‘Titanic’ to ‘Clueless,’ Us Weekly has rounded up our top 10 movies movies from the 1990s – check out the entire list here

As well as Berry and Goodman, The Flintstones costarred Rosie O’Donnell, Rick Moranis, Elizabeth Perkins, Kyle MacLachlan and Elizabeth Taylor in her final theatrical movie role.

Berry’s part was initially offered to the actual Sharon Stone, who reportedly declined due to scheduling issues.

Berry previously celebrated her character in an X post in 2022.

“Everyone said, ‘oh why would you want to do a movie based on a cartoon?’ .. to see 28 years later, that this character has become so beloved and has resonated with so many of you is so gratifying 🤎 draped in brown, but Miss Stone is still the blueprint,” she tweeted.

everyone said, “oh why would you want to do a movie based on a cartoon?” .. to see 28 years later, that this character has become so beloved and has resonated with so many of you is so gratifying 🤎 draped in brown, but Miss Stone is still the blueprint. https://t.co/VMHEWkTQbH Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day Act Fast — Crocs Are 25% Off Today! View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us — Halle Berry (@halleberry) June 8, 2022

Following her role in The Flintstones, Berry went on to star in the X-Men movie franchise, the James Bond movie Die Another Day, and won the best actress Oscar for Monster’s Ball.