Halle Berry Would Play Catwoman Again on 1 Condition

Halle Berry is willing to pick up her whip again — on one condition.

Berry, 58, reflected on 20 years of Catwoman during an appearance on the Thursday, August 16, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and revealed what it would take to reprise her role as Patience Phillips/Catwoman.

“Maybe if I could direct it,” Berry told host Jimmy Fallon, who responded, “Hey, I’d love to see it.”

Berry also looked back at the negative critical reaction to Catwoman when it first hit theaters in 2004. (The film has an 8% score on Rotten Tomatoes.) “I loved it,” she said. “It got panned — the critics said it sucked.”

All these years later, Berry feels “vindicated” because “the children have found it now on the internet and the kids love it,” she said.

“It’s so vindicating,” she added. “Now they’re saying it’s cool, so what the heck was everybody’s problem with it?”

“I’m like, ‘I’m so brat now,’” Berry quipped referring to the viral phenomenon that Charli XCX’s latest album has inspired.

Last month, Berry shared a series of racy photos via Instagram to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Catwoman.

“And STILL … meow! It’s been 20 years today since I had the honor of bringing this iconic character to life,” Berry, 57, wrote via Instagram on July 23 alongside a slideshow of her posing topless with two black cats. “She will always be close to my heart and I will forever be Patience Phillips aka CATWOMAN!”

Berry shared a series of snaps of her rocking a pair of black panties with side cutouts and a black masquerade mask. The look paid homage to her superhero character, which she included a throwback pic of in her photo dump.

The actress completed her tribute by posing with two black cats holding them over her chest. In one snap, she stood in a room holding one feline up and making a kissy face at it while the other rested on her bosom.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in July, Berry spoke about winning the Razzie for Worst Actress for the movie. The actress attended the awards ceremony in February 2005 and accepted her prize by delivering a humorous speech.

“I’d written [my speech] within an inch of my life. I put a lot of thought into how I could do it in a fun way and let everyone know that I didn’t take it that seriously,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “You can never take away my Oscar, no matter how bad you bash me! If you say I earned this, all right, I’ll take this, too. You accept the wonderful things people say, and accept when they don’t say wonderful things.”