Halle Berry cheekily paid homage to Catwoman in honor of the film’s 20th anniversary.

“And STILL … meow! It’s been 20 years today since I had the honor of bringing this iconic character to life,” Berry, 57, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 23, alongside a slideshow of her posing topless with two black cats. “She will always be close to my heart and I will forever be Patience Phillips aka CATWOMAN!”

Berry shared a series of snaps of her rocking a pair of black panties with side cutouts and a black masquerade mask. The look paid homage to her superhero character, which she included a throwback pic of in her photo dump.

The actress completed her tribute by posing with two black cats holding them over her chest. In one snap, she stood in a room holding one feline up and making a kissy face at it while the other rested on her bosom.

She also took a selfie with the cats in her bed and let them crawl on her as she smiled for the camera. According to Berry, the animals were strays that showed up in her yard and she ended up adopting them with the help of her pal Jee H. Lim.

“Thank you @missjee79! When these black beauties showed up in my yard searching for their mother, Jee helped us through the rescue process,” Berry continued. “Forever grateful!”

Several stars flocked to the comments to gush over Berry’s pics.

“Meeeeeeoooow 💋,” Saweetie responded while Julianne Moore replied, “Hello Kitty ❤️.”

Berry played Catwoman in the 2004 film adaptation based on the classic DC character. While Berry’s portrayal of the character has become a notable moment in pop culture history, she received backlash at the time due to the movie’s poor box office performance. She was awarded the Razzie for Worst Actress and ultimately decided to accept the award in person.

Earlier this month, Berry reflected on her decision to attend the award show that honors the biggest failures in the industry and made a speech while accepting the trophy.

“I’d written [my speech] within an inch of my life. I put a lot of thought into how I could do it in a fun way and let everyone know that I didn’t take it that seriously,” she told Entertainment Weekly as part of the 20th anniversary oral history of Catwoman. “You can never take away my Oscar, no matter how bad you bash me! If you say I earned this, all right, I’ll take this, too. You accept the wonderful things people say, and accept when they don’t say wonderful things.”