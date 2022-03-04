Leaving their (claw) mark. Catwoman’s story has been introduced on screen by various actresses over the years — and each one brought their own interpretation to their project.

Halle Berry, who starred in a standalone Catwoman film in 2004, left some fans wanting more from her portrayal of the superhero. The movie has been labeled a box office flop, with Berry notably attending the 2005 Golden Raspberry Awards with her Oscar to accept her Razzie for worst actress.

After the film was rediscovered by younger viewers when it began streaming on HBO Max, the Bruised star took to social media to express her surprise about the new wave of support, tweeting in October 2021, “I’m seeing all the Catwoman love, everybody. Where were you guys 17 years ago 😂.”

One month later, Berry addressed the criticism that she faced after the comic book movie originally came out.

“You know, I worked really hard to be a Catwoman. I learned Capoeira, I did the work. The disheartening part was I didn’t direct it, I didn’t produce it, nor did I write it,” she explained during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in November 2021. “I was just the actress in it. But for all these years, I have carried the weight of that film. And you know, whatever success it had or didn’t have — somehow it seemed like it was all my fault. It really wasn’t my fault, but I’ve been carrying it.”

The Ohio native noted at the time that she had no plans to revisit the Catwoman world unless it was as a director. Berry passed on the baton to Zoë Kravitz, who was cast as Selina Kyle in 2022’s The Batman alongside Robert Pattinson.

The John Wick actress revealed how “thrilled” she was for Kravitz to take on the role, telling Pop Culture in February 2022, “I think she’s going to be an amazing Catwoman. And I can’t wait to see what her interpretation of that is.”

The Mad Max: Fury Road star, for her part, recalled not believing that she booked the job when her agent initially shared the news with her.

“One thing I’ve had to learn from an early age is when you get attached, it’s hard, and most of the time, you don’t get the part. So my instinct is always to say, ‘It’s not mine,’” Kravitz shared during an interview with Elle before the movie’s release.

The High Fidelity alum also offered some insight into the hard work that came with the role, adding, “Obviously, you want to look good in a catsuit, but I wanted it to be realistic that I’m able to do anything in this film. So I had to be strong. I got stronger than I’ve ever been. That felt good, to see what I was capable of. I felt confident — and I could kick some ass.”

Scroll down to see every Catwoman iteration over the years: