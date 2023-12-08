Erin Cahill has become synonymous with Hallmark Channel’s Christmas season after making her network debut with 2016’s Sleigh Bells Ring.

She has since starred in multiple rom-coms for Hallmark, but her holiday films have been some of her most memorable for fans. In 2018, Cahill headlined The Last Christmas Home, and two years later, she stole the show in A Timeless Christmas.

In 2021, Cahill gave viewers all the feels in Every Time a Bell Rings and once again brought the tears in 2022’s Christmas Bedtime Stories. Her sixth holiday movie, 2023’s Christmas on Cherry Lane, promises a heartwarming tale as it follows three families on Christmas Eve in both the past and present.

“There’s such a massive twist that we can’t reveal,” Cahill’s on-screen husband, John Brotherton, teased of Christmas on Cherry Lane during a cast Facebook Live on Friday, December 8. In the movie, Cahill plays Lizzie, who is pregnant with her and John’s first baby. The couple has to navigate the holidays with their extended family and prepare for parenthood.

Christmas on Cherry Lane premieres on Hallmark Channel Saturday, December 9, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to learn more about Cahill:

1. Is Erin Cahill Single?

The Hallmark star married musician Paul Freeman in September 2016. While celebrating their sixth anniversary in 2022, Cahill gushed over her husband via Instagram, calling him “the best of everything I could’ve dreamt and beyond what I could’ve wished for. I’m so grateful for you my soulmate.”

2. Which Power Ranger Did Erin Cahill Play?

Cahill made a name for herself in Hollywood after portraying Jennifer “Jen” Scotts, a.k.a. the Pink Power Ranger, on Power Rangers Time Force TV show in 2001. She reprised the role in four Power Rangers movies and voiced the character in several video games.

3. Which Hallmark Movies Has Erin Cahill Produced?

The actress made her producing debut with UPtv’s Christmas on the Range in 2019. Two years later, Cahill produced her first Hallmark Channel holiday movie with Every Time a Bell Rings.

4. Which Charities Does Erin Cahill Support?

Cahill is an avid humanitarian, having worked with The Kindness Campaign and BuildOn charities. “My husband and I have been working with BuildOn for years. What they do for education here in America and across the world is absolutely unparalleled in my book,” she wrote via Instagram in November. “They are a piece of my heart.”

She is also a frequent supporter of Remembering Wildlife, which raises money to save endangered species through its photography book sales.

5. Does Erin Cahill Have Any Pets?

The Hearts in the Game star shares a dog named Crumpet with her husband. “Our hearts grew and our lives deepened the day you picked us at the adoption agency,” Cahill wrote of her pooch via Instagram in February 2022. “We love you and are so thankful for you.”