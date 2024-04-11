Ryan Paevey’s future at Hallmark Channel appears to be in jeopardy as the actor announced he needs a break from acting.

“Sadly, no word of a [Hallmark] film,” Paevey, 39, wrote via X on Tuesday, April 9, after fans asked whether he’d be in any new projects this year. “I may take 2024 off from filming, unless the project is with friends.”

The Two Tickets to Paradise star confessed: “The last 8 months of life in this industry have left a pretty bitter taste in my mouth, and I need some time away from a world so full of fake friends and empty promises.”

Paevey, who joined the network in 2016, noted that he’s “weary” about jumping back into the acting game.

Related: A Guide to Hallmark Channel’s Leading Men Over the years, Hallmark Channel has cemented itself as the go-to network for feel-good films, holiday magic and a handsome lineup of leading men. Whether it’s the charmers from When Calls the Heart — including Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally — or the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries franchise heroes, fans always have eye candy to […]

The actor’s remarks worried some fans, but he insisted in a second post that he’s “alright” and explained that he’s “had a great run” in the entertainment business.

“I like my simple life in my shop, helping little bro, and frequent surfs,” Paevey wrote via social media. “I have much to be grateful for, I’ll figure out a way to stay afloat without acting income … who knows, maybe a film will come along. Insurance would be nice, haha.”

In a third message, Paevey revealed he would “happily do another film” if the Hallmark execs “wanted” him on board, noting he’d “like to think the powers at be” already know that.

Related: Stars Who've Considered Quitting Acting Before Most people have thought about giving up their jobs at one time or another — including some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. During a 2019 interview with Australian Men’s Health, Chris Hemsworth admitted that he considered leaving acting behind after his role in 2009’s Star Trek sparked fewer opportunities than he’d hoped. “I was about to […]

“But I don’t know anymore … so I’m just gonna do life, and make plans, and work,” he tweeted. “And whatever happens, happens.”

Earlier this week, Paevey gave fans a little insight into his recent ventures, revealing that was building a surf rack during a break from his Fortunate Wanderer jewelry line.

“Making surf racks during an eclipse has to bring good juju for future surfs right? Celestial surfs?” he captioned an Instagram snap on Monday, April 8. “I’m deciding that’s a thing.”

The following day, a fan asked in the comments section, “If you had [a] choice of acting or working with hands which would win?” Paevey answered the question on Tuesday, replying that “working with his hands” would be his top pick.

“Acting as an exercise is fun, but the business of acting is a whirlwind of rejection, fake friends, thieves and liars,” he shared. “There have been some bright spots, but mostly darkness. There’s far less money in labor, but far more peace. Peace is a better deal.”

Related: Stars Explain Why They Love Working With Hallmark After streaming services and rival networks launched their own holiday programming — and seasonal rom-coms — many actors and actresses have signed deals with Great American Family or Netflix, but several Hallmark Channel staples told Us that have no plans to find Christmas spirit elsewhere. “I don’t think anybody does Christmas the way Hallmark does. […]

Paevey has been acting since the mid-2000s. He got his big break in 2013 playing Nathan West on General Hospital. He played the character for nearly 300 episodes before exiting in 2018.

His work with Hallmark began with 2016’s Unleashing Mr. Darcy. Paevey has since starred in more than 15 movies for the network. His most recent releases were 2023’s Fourth Down and Love and Under the Christmas Sky.

Us Weekly has reached out to Hallmark Media for comment on Paevey’s statements.