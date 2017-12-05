Snack like a celeb! It’s National Cupcake Day on Friday, December 15, and regardless how you celebrate — baking your own or heading to your local bakery — make sure you’re satisfying your sweet tooth.

Sprinkles cupcakes, the self-declared “world’s first cupcake bakery,” founded by Cupcake Wars judge Candace Nelson and her husband, Charles, is honoring the fun foodie holiday by giving away free cupcakes for a year.

In order to enter, you must be a member of, or sign up for, the free Sprinkles Perks Program and make a purchase any day before Tuesday, December 12. Each visit counts as a different entry … so go on and stock up! One winner from all 24 nationwide locations will be contacted on Thursday, December 14.

Many Hollywood stars including Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Seacrest and Blake Lively indulge in the sweet confection, and you can too. On the big day – Friday, December 15 – the first 50 customers in line at each Sprinkles bakery will receive a free limited-edition Strawberry Sprinkles Cupcake. The unique treat is loaded with rainbow sprinkles and topped with a decadent cream cheese frosting.

Beyond their 24 nationwide locations, the bakery also has a traveling Sprinklesmobile — the world’s first cupcake truck — and debuted the world’s first Cupcake ATM in 2012.

