The new trailer for Lifetime’s Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance shows the couple getting engaged and cozying up naked in bed.

The movie tells the story of the romance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the teaser opens with the Suits actress (played by Parisa Fitz-Henley) asking the British royal (Murray Fraser), “Tell me something real.”

Then, scenes of their courtship are shown, including him arriving at her door with a big bunch of flowers and the couple sharing a kiss by a campfire in Africa before Harry gets down on one knee to propose as the American star gasps in surprise.

Harry can be heard saying, “I don’t need my life to be this perfect royal picture. I just need you.”

The trailer was posted online days after Lifetime released stills from the film, including a pic of the lovebirds alongside Prince William (Burgess Abernethy) and Duchess Kate (Laura Mitchell).

The romantic movie premieres on May 13, less than a week before the real-life couple tie the knot at Windsor Castle.

Luke Cage actress Fitz-Henley clearly enjoyed shooting the movie — on March 11, she shared a video on Instagram before she filmed her last scene as Markle, writing, “I got to take a look inside the life of a woman and a relationship I quickly came to admire and claim as inspirations.”

“It’s been lovely to catch some of the collateral love being deservedly showered upon the real Harry & Meghan. Here’s to LOVE!” she added.

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance premieres on Lifetime, Sunday, May 13, at 8 p.m. ET.

