A royal love story! Lifetime is giving fans an inside look at their upcoming film about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance.

As previously reported, Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser will play Markle and Harry, respectively. Fitz-Henley is known for her role on NBC’s Midnight, Texas and Netflix’s Jessica Jones. Fraser, meanwhile, landed his first role last year in the ITV mini series The Loch. The Lifetime movie will follow Markle and Harry from their first meeting to going public with their secret romance to their engagement.

Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance premieres on Lifetime May 13 at 8 p.m. ET, days before the real-life Markle and Harry tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel on May 19.

Scroll through to see photos from the film and check back for updates closer to the premiere date!