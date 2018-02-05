As a follow-up to their 2011 hit movie, William and Kate: The Movie, Lifetime is exploring the newest royal relationship for their new TV movie. Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance is set to chronicle the courtship and love story between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The movie will cover it all — from their first meeting to their attempt at hiding their romance as well as Meghan’s life as a divorced American actress.

Lifetime announced on Monday, February 5, that after a great deal of searching, they’ve cast their leads: Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser will play Markle and Harry, respectively. Fitz-Henley, 41, is best known for her role as Reva Connors in Netflix’s Jessica Jones and Luke Cage. Fraser is less known, landing his first-ever role in the ITV mini-series The Loch in 2017.

Markle, 36, and Harry, 33, became engaged in November 2017 and are set to marry on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. The couple attended their first awards show together on Thursday, February 1, stepping out at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London, England. Together, they have been breaking the usual tradition for royals — and will continue to do so.

Markle will reportedly give an “affection tribute” speech to Harry at their wedding, something that’s not a usual tradition for royals. “With the wedding, they both want to do things their way,” a source close to the couple told Us last month. “While they will always be mindful of traditions, the day is ultimately about them and what they want to do.”

Production on Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance begins in Vancouver and Los Angeles this week and will debut on Lifetime this Spring.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!