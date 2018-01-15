Get ready to see the love story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle play out on the small screen. Lifetime announced at winter TCA press tour on Sunday, January 14, that casting is currently underway for Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story.

The TV movie will chronicle the courtship between Markle, 36, and Prince Harry, 33, and will examine their history — from the day they met after being set up by friends to the moment they announced their engagement, and all the overwhelming attention they received along the way. It will also highlight the global attention the Suits actress received as a once-divorced American actress and star of a hit TV show.

Menhaj Huda, who is best known for writing E!’s The Royals, will be directing the TV film. While there’s no premiere date set as of yet, Lifetime aired William and Kate: The Movie, the story of Prince William and Kate Middleton, 11 days before their 2011 wedding.

Prince Harry and Markle began dating in July 2016 and officially announced their engagement on November 27. Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, is set to walk her daughter down the aisle on her big day in May. “With the wedding, they both want to do things their way. While they will always be mindful of traditions and the views of their elders, the day is ultimately about them and what they want to do,” a palace insider told Us. “The day of the wedding itself will certainly hold a few unconventional surprises. Don’t expect a royal wedding by numbers. They want to involve their friends and family as much in as much as possible throughout the day.”

Kensington Palace announced in December that the couple will marry on May 19 at Windsor castle.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!