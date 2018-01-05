While Meghan Markle already has the hair of a princess there’s one item royal item that’s possibly out of her reach at least until after her wedding on May 19 to Prince Harry: A tiara. That is, unless this is one rule the Suits star is planning on changing.

That’s because the royal family dress code prohibits it. Diana Mather, a senior tutor for The English Manner etiquette consultancy told the BBC they are reserved for married women or members of the Royal Family.

When she does wear a sparkling headpiece, it will happen at a very specific time of day: “The old rule is that hats are never worn indoors after 6pm, because that is when the ladies changed into evening dress, and tiaras and the family jewels would come out…Flashy diamonds and tiaras are not worn during the day, and only married ladies wear tiaras.”

Another reason why one might wear a tiara? To clarify one’s relationship status. Etiquette expert Grant Harrold, known as The Royal Butler, adds: “For married ladies it was a sign of status and would show you were taken and not looking for a husband. For the gentleman it was a clear sign not to make advances toward the lady in question.”

We’ve speculated before that Markle may wear Princess Diana’s wedding topper on her wedding day, as she will have access to it then.

“She will have access to jewels from the royal collection made available to her by the Queen,” the My Husband & I author explained. “She can choose something suitable, but she might also have the Spencer tiara, which is also Harry’s heritage and is the one Diana wore on her wedding day.”

Or she might go another, as there are other options. For example: the Lover’s Knot tiara, Diana’s favorite, which has been worn by Kate Middleton four times since marrying Prince William in 2011.

Of course, the soon-to-be Duchess of Sussex could also buck tradition. We’ve reported that the it-couple has made a name for themselves by breaking the rules: not only were they together on Christmas Day (something Kate Middleton didn’t do until after her wedding to Prince William), but they are also known for showing affection in public — something that was seldom seen before. Perhaps the couple will change up yet another royal tradition prior to the wedding, but only time will tell.

