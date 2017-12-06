Who says you can’t rewear statement pieces? Certainly not Kate Middleton, who wore the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara, a favorite of Princess Diana’s, for the fourth time on Tuesday, December 5 to the Queen’s Winter Party at Buckingham Palace.

The glittering tiara, featuring diamonds and pearls, is more than 100 years old. It was originally made for Queen Mary in 1914, then passed down to Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana and now the Duchess of Cambridge.

Scroll through to see all of the times the Duchess has worn this stunning tiara!