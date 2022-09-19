Throughout her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II showcased a stunning collection of jewelry — and now that the late monarch has passed, many are wondering who will inherit her glorious tiaras, brooches, necklaces and more.

Before her death, Her Majesty lent and gifted an array of pieces to various members of the royal family, including Princess Diana, Princess Kate and Meghan Markle.

Kate attended Elizabeth’s funeral in September 2022, wearing the late sovereign’s four-strand pearl necklace that features a diamond pendant at the center. The queen famously wore the choker in 1983 and even loaned it to Diana a year before when the late princess attended a state dinner at Hampton Court Palace. That night, Diana — the ex-wife of King Charles III — paired the jewel with Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara, which the Duchess of Cambridge, who is married to Prince William, has also worn on many occasions.

Pearls were a go-to accessory for the queen. In 2018, she famously gifted Meghan an elegant pair of dangling pearl earrings. The Suits alum, who married Prince Harry in 2018, wore the sparklers to Elizabeth’s funeral.

In addition to pearls, Her Majesty was known for her brooches. In fact, each vibrant outfit she wore included the sparkly addition. She debuted hundreds of them over her 96 years, including those passed down with the crown from Queen Victoria and from her grandmother, Queen Mary.

Some, however, were designed specifically for Her Majesty, including the aquamarine clips commissioned by her parents for the royal’s 18th birthday. Her parents also gifted her a multicolored stunner following the birth of Charles — her first born child.

Queen Elizabeth was honored with a state funeral on September 19, 2022, at Westminster Abbey. In addition to Kate and Meghan, Harry and William were also in attendance as well as Queen Consort Camilla and King Charles III, who assumed the throne after his mother’s passing.

Following the ceremony, a committal service occurred at Windsor Castle. The event will conclude with Elizabeth being buried in a prepared tomb at the King George VI Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at age 99.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on September 8 that the queen died at the age of 96.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Queen Elizabeth’s jewels and who may inherit them: