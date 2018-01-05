Taking the stage! Allison Janney and Sebastian Stan will present at the 2018 Golden Globes, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

The I, Tonya stars are the newest names added to the star-studded list of presenters, which includes Halle Berry, Sarah Jessica Parker, Emma Stone, Neil Patrick Harris, Kelly Clarkson and more.

As previously reported, Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston will also be gracing the stage as presenters. Despite the two actresses’ history — they share a mutual ex in Brad Pitt — their union is a clear symbol of solidarity as both women are staunch supporters of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, which will both be recognized during the annual award show.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed last month that more than 30 female attendees will dress in black to show their unity after the many sexual misconduct scandals that emerged in Hollywood last year.

Host Seth Meyers opened up about the symbolic wardrobe decision during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Thursday, January 4. “I think it’s important that no guy tries to take credit for wearing a black tuxedo,” the 44-year-old comedian joked. “With that said, I think that the solidarity we’re seeing right now is really exciting because even though this was a remarkably bad year in what we heard, there’s also this real chance and I feel like opportunity for optimism going forward.”

The 2018 Golden Globes Awards air on NBC on Sunday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

