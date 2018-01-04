Coming together. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed that the final four presenters for the 2018 Golden Globes will be Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, Helen Mirren and Emma Stone.

Jolie and Aniston, who share a mutual ex in Brad Pitt, have not been spotted at the same event since the Critics’ Choice Awards in 2015. However, because this year’s ceremony will focus on female empowerment, given the recent success of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, perhaps the two actresses’ union will send a greater message.

Both women have outspokenly advocated for women’s rights in Hollywood. The Friends alum, 48, recently donated $500,000 in support of the Time’s Up campaign, and the funds will provide assistance to men and woman who have been victims of sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Meanwhile, the Then They Killed My Father director, 42, recently told The New York Times that she had a “bad experience” with Harvey Weinstein, who she alleged made unwanted advanced toward her in a hotel room in the late 1990s. “This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable,” Jolie told NYT of the incident.

As previously reported, the Time’s Up movement has encouraged female actresses to wear black at the annual awards ceremony on Sunday, January 7, to show solidarity, “This moment is spreading rampantly and pretty much all the nominated women and others attending are participating,” an insider previously told Us Weekly. “All the stylists who already did fittings are now changing out their clients’ original picks for Globes (potentially shifting those dresses to the SAG Awards or other carpets).”

Jolie and Aniston join many more female presenters, including Halle Berry, Kelly Clarkson, Penelope Cruz and Gal Gadot.

