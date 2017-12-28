The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the first round of presenters for the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The list was released on Thursday, December 28, and it’s packed with some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed earlier that Edgar Ramírez and Sarah Jessica Parker will take the stage to present during the special night. Among the stars named by the HFPA as presenters are Halle Berry, Kelly Clarkson, Penélope Cruz, Gal Gadot and Neil Patrick Harris.

Carol Burnett, Darren Criss, Greta Gerwig, Hugh Grant, Chris Hemsworth, Christina Hendricks and Isabelle Huppert are also on the list, as are Shirley MacLaine, Ricky Martin, Amy Poehler, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, Sharon Stone, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Alicia Vikander, Kerry Washington, and Emma Watson.

These A-List celebrities will be responsible for handing out statuettes to the winners at the first big award show of the 2018 season. Some of this year’s nominees include Nicole Kidman, Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, James Franco, Emma Stone, Anthony Anderson and Chrissy Metz.

Seth Meyers will be taking the stage as host of the ceremony for the first time at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

The Golden Globes will air live on Sunday, January 7, on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. Be sure to keep up with the latest updates by following @GoldenGlobes on social media.

