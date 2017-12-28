Sarah Jessica Parker and Edgar Ramirez Will Present at the 2018 Golden Globes

It’s almost time! With the 2018 Golden Globes coming up faster than we know it, Us Weekly is excited to exclusively confirm two stars who will take the stage to present: Sarah Jessica Parker and Edgar Ramirez.

The pair will surely join other A-List celebs in handing out statuettes at the first big Hollywood bash of 2018 to stars like Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, James Franco, Emma Stone, Nicole Kidman, Anthony Anderson, Chrissy Metz and more who were honored with nominations.

The full list of 2018 nominees was announced on Monday, December 11, by Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell and Sharon Stone. The Shape of Water leads the pack with seven nominations, including Best Motion Picture, Best Actress (Sally Hawkins) and Best Supporting Actress (Octavia Spencer.)

Meanwhile, Seth Meyers will host the ceremony for the first time on Sunday, January 7, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. It will air live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET and you can be sure to keep up with the latest updates by following @GoldenGlobes on social media.

