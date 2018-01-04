Standing in solidarity. Golden Globes host Seth Meyers spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about women wearing all black to the upcoming awards show.

“Yeah, but I think it’s important that no guy tries to take credit for wearing a black tuxedo,” Meyers told Us at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards Preview Day in Beverly Hills on Thursday, January 4. “With that said, I think that the solidarity we’re seeing right now is really exciting because even though this was a remarkably bad year in what we heard, there’s also this real chance and I feel like opportunity for optimism going forward, especially when you see the solidarity and you see how these really smart, really empathetic women are coming together as one, so I think this is hopefully the beginning of that.”

After the Late Night host confirmed again that he will be wearing black, he added, “I’m not like, ‘Hey, I want credit.’ You know what I mean?”

As previously reported, sources close to the 2018 Golden Globe Awards confirmed to Us last month that many of the female actress who will be attending the show will be wearing black dresses as a sign of protest against sexual harassment and assault in the entertainment industry. The show will also feature many female presenters, including, Jennifer Aniston, Helen Mirren and Emma Stone.

Meyers, who told Us he’s “most excited for the afterparty,” also spoke about what viewers can expect during Sunday’s show.

“You know, when we agreed to do this and I talked to my writing staff on whether it was the right thing to do, you know, it’s just about jokes. We just want to have 8 to 10 minutes of really good jokes off the top of the show, and if we can get through that, we’ll be really happy that we said yes,” Meyers said.

The Saturday Night Live alum further explained when asked how things may be different this year compared to past Golden Globes.

“You know, I think we’ll obviously find out over the course of the night, but there … certainly in the years I’ve been here, there’s never been this sort of overriding issue that everybody’s talking about and people will be expressing how they feel about it and certainly the discussions we’re having are about getting that tone right and so we’ll see how we do,” he said.

Meyers continued, noting that he has been prepping based on the news: “Sure, we’re very aware, again, on this show … on my late-night show, we like talking about the things other people are talking about. We are in a unique situation this year where more than any one movie or any one TV show, there’s this other thing that everybody’s talking about, so we don’t want to ignore it, but we also want to make sure that once we get past it we can turn it over to the people who did great work.”

The 2018 Golden Globes Awards air on NBC on Sunday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Carly Sloane.

