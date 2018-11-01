Timothee Chalamet will never look at a peach the same way after filming an intimate scene with the fruit in 2017’s Call Me By Your Name.

The 22-year-old actor opened up about the moment while being interviewed by Harry Styles for ID magazine in a profile published on Thursday, November 1. “Umm, I can [still eat peaches], but not without thinking about it,” Chalamet revealed. “That’s the most awkward scene to see with your parents in the whole world. My poor father.”

At that point, Styles interjected: “I’m sure he’s done it too.”

During the scene, Chalamet’s character Elio explores his sexuality with the help of a pitted peach. Hours later, Elio’s love interest, Oliver (Armie Hammer), eats the peach.

After briefly touching on the scene, Chalamet told Styles, 24, his favorite part about shooting the Oscar-nominated flick and dished on the scene that sold him on the role.

“It might be the scene where Elio reveals his feelings for Oliver by the war monument. The book is so genuine, so accomplished and well written that I feel like that one scene would be a barometer for whether we would pull it off or not. On the day, [our director] Luca Guadagnino didn’t quite know how he wanted to shoot it, and it was actually [Armie] who had the idea to do it in one take and in a wide shot. It took away the whole cringey Hollywood feeling. If you mute the movie, you can’t tell it’s somebody telling someone else that they are in love with them.”

While chatting with the One Direction alum, Chalamet also revealed his hope to film a sequel: “We made the first movie in the humble hope that fans of the books would go and see it. I would love to do a sequel. That challenge is really exciting to me.”

