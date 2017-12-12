Harry Styles Kisses James Corden in Christmas ‘Carpool Karaoke’

That’s one way to spread cheer! Harry Styles gave James Corden a kiss during a Christmas-themed “Carpool Karaoke” segment on The Late Late Show on Monday, December 11.

The late-night host, 39, enlisted several of his Carpool Karaoke guests from the past year — including Pink, Miley Cyrus, Bruno Mars, Sam Smith, Kelly Clarkson and Fifth Harmony — to sing a fun-filled rendition of the Christmas classic “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town.”

The holiday sketch kicked off with Corden and musician Reggie Watts, who leads the Late Late Show’s house band, cruising around Los Angeles. “The great thing about this time of year is I feel like it’s the only time we’re not judged for driving to work dressed like this,” quipped the British star, who was clad in a red Santa hat and a Christmas sweater.

After singing the tune with his many guests, Corden turned to Styles, 23, and said, “Happy Christmas, Harold.” The former One Direction singer initially stayed silent but smirked slightly. He then leaned in to kiss Corden on the lips, placing one of his hands on the comedian’s cheek and wrapping the other around his head.

“Wow, I did not expect that for Christmas,” the TV personality said with a laugh.

This isn’t the first time the fellow Brits have locked lips. During a 2013 episode of the U.K. game show A League of Their Own, the “Kiwi” singer gave Corden a lengthy smooch on the lips during a scripted kiss cam segment.

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs on CBS weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!