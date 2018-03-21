It feels like a perfect night to quote your ex-girlfriend’s song! Harry Styles sent fans into a frenzy when he referenced former flame Taylor Swift’s hit track “22” during a concert in Copenhagen, Denmark.

When a fan told Styles that she was turning 22 on Monday, March 19, the day of the show, he couldn’t help but pay homage to Swift’s 2012 tune. “She’s 22, OK. I don’t know about…,” he started to say, according to video shot by a concertgoer.

.@Harry_Styles nearly sang "22" by @taylorswift13 after it was suggested to celebrate a fan's birthday! ❤ pic.twitter.com/fQj3kU7PIt — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) March 20, 2018

The full lyric to Swift’s coming-of-age song is, “I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 22.” Although 24-year-old Styles didn’t finish the full line, the audience caught onto the message and instantly burst ino applause.

Fans worldwide later took to Twitter to praise the sweet moment.

We love an iconic ex boyfriend — ✖︎ (@baysfakesmile) March 20, 2018

harry styles and taylor swift are probably the only people who make me happy right now pic.twitter.com/OHsfeha2ST — dais (@urgoodside) March 19, 2018

This is not the first time the former One Direction member referenced the Grammy winner’s track. Styles made headlines on his 22nd birthday in July 2016 when he tweeted, “I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 22.”

Swift, 28, released the light-hearted song shortly after she began seeing the “Sign of the Times” singer. The pair briefly dated for a few months in 2012 and both have written songs about the other.

Swift’s left many subtle hints about the “Kiwi” crooner in her 2014 tracks “Style” and “Out of the Woods.” She later confirmed in an interview with Rolling Stone that the songs are a tribute to her relationship with Styles.

As for Styles? Fans believe that his 2017 ballad “Two Ghosts” is about Swift, as the lyrics allude to a woman’s red lips and blue eyes, Swift’s signature features.

