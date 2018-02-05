At 17, Hayes Grier has taken the internet by storm. The actor began his journey on Vine and in 2016, brought those experiences onto the small screen on go90’s Top Grier. Season 2 of the show just began, with new episodes airing on Verizon’s media brand go90 and Complex Networks Rated Red channel every Monday.

Us Weekly caught up with Grier below. Plus, watch an exclusive sneak peek above:

Us Weekly: What can fans expect from season 2?

Hayes Grier: A bunch of crazy things! I started looking at colleges per my mom’s request, so I took my buddies across the country on some wild adventures while seeing the schools.

Us: Did you seriously look at colleges you’d consider attending or was it all for fun?

HG: Yeah, I definitely considered a few of the schools that we got to check out. We had a blast seeing all the different campuses.

Us: With the internet always changing, what do you do to keep your videos fresh?

HG: I continue to be myself. Authenticity is key when you’re a creator and you have stay true to the fans.

Us: Would you consider doing a reality show about your personal life — something that’s focused on home life, dating, school, etc.?

HG: Of course I would! My family is a big part of Top Grier and I’d love to continue telling that story. My dating life, not so much.

Us: You also did some scripted acting last year with Freakish. Do you have any interest in doing more of that?

HG: 100 percent. I loved being on Freakish. I’m always in acting class and can’t wait for my next opportunity for the scripted world.

Us: What is something no one knows about you?

HG: I make a mean lemon ginger juice every morning. Great for your stomach!

Top Grier airs on Mondays on Verizon’s media brand go 90 and Complex Networks Rated Red channel. Season 3 premieres on April 18.

