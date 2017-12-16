There’s nothing like a home-cooked meal for the holidays! Haylie Duff shares delicious recipe ideas and helpful entertaining tips in this exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

The Cooking Channel star, 32, who is partnering with Libby’s Vegetables to create delicious and easy-to-prepare recipes, says she has enjoyed the holidays in a variety of ways throughout the years. “The ultimate gathering when I was younger would be an over the top Christmas party. Now, ugh it’s so sad … as I’m getting older, I kind of look forward to more intimate, really nice dinners.”

The Real Girl’s Kitchen personality, who shares 2-year-old daughter Ryan, with fiancé Matt Rosenberg, told Us, “One of the things Matt and I like to do is dinners at our house after we put Ryan to bed. I feel like that is my ultimate holiday gathering now. Smaller dinner parties. Not so much pressure.”

She continued: “The southern green beans [recipe] that I made for Libby’s is always on our table. [It] was actually on our table for Thanksgiving too. I kinda got into like glazed ham, which sounds really strange. I got into that over Thanksgiving … doing specialty glazes and stuff. I have a feeling we will do another one of those for Christmas as it was a big hit.”

The Material Girls actress pointed out that holiday leftovers can be used as ingredients for a delicious post-holiday meal. “One of the things I used Libby’s Vegetables for during Thanksgiving time, that I got from my grandmother is this thing we make called Turkey Pie. You can do it at Christmas time, but we tend to do turkey at Thanksgiving. You basically take everything that’s leftover … like the stuffing, the green beans, the turkey and you chop it up and mix it with cheddar cheese and you bake it into a pie crust. It’s the most ridiculously bad for you, but amazing thing ever.”

The 7th Heaven alum, who splits the holiday entertaining responsibilities with her sister, Hilary Duff, went on to share some helpful tips for preparing the ultimate holiday gathering. “Try to make something you’ve already made before if you’re cooking … so you’re not doing your trail and error at the time of the party,” Haylie explained. “Or do a practice run ahead of time if there’s something new that you know you want to make. Maybe just make it for you and your partner a couple of nights before just to make sure you got it going on because I feel like that stress added to you is never a good vibe when you’re trying to throw a holiday party. If you’re relaxed, everyone else is relaxed.”

And for those who get easily stressed by holiday entertaining, the “Sweetest Pain” songstress has some simple, but effective tips. “I would say maybe a glass of Champagne maybe as you’re getting everything ready,” she said, adding: “People get wrapped up in how they set their table and all of the things that don’t matter. The truth is, the reason why a party is fun is because you are enjoying the people you are with. It doest have much to do with the decor or what you wear … It’s really just about being with each other and spending special time together.”

See below for Haylie Duff’s Southern Style Green Beans recipe:

Southern Style Green Beans

Ingredients

2 pkg (14 oz.) Libby’s® Cut Green Beans Pouch

1⁄2 medium yellow onion (diced)

1⁄2 cup pancetta

8 small potatoes (diced)

1⁄4 c brown sugar

1 pinch cayenne pepper

1 pinch salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Sauté onion in 1 tbsp of butter or olive oil till translucent. Add pancetta and toss for 1-2 minutes. Add Libby’s® Cut Green Beans Pouches and diced potatoes. Add brown sugar, cayenne, pinch of salt and black pepper. Bake for 10 minutes at 350 degrees to ensure the potatoes are cooked all the way through.

