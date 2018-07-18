Heat Up With the Songs of Summer 2018

Pass the piña coladas! Us Weekly presents the seven tunes on track to be this summer’s hottest.

Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin, “I Like It”

The trap-meets-reggae jam is the hottest craze since “Despacito.” Cardi’s brilliant interpolation of the 50-year-old classic “I Like It Like That” makes it an instant hit.

Drake, “In My Feelings”

Champagne Papi’s playful New Orleans bounce track sparked a viral dance challenge that isn’t slowing down anytime soon. And neither is he. Cue the fire emojis.

Kacey Musgraves, “High Horse”

She might just be the first singer to croon “giddy up” on a disco-inspired tune. Thanks to her sleek vocals and barbed lyrics about a not-so-humble lover, it works!

Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey, “The Middle”

This infectious earworm has continued to dominate since its January release. Morris deserves a Grammy for how effortlessly she crosses over from her country roots to vibrant EDM magic.

Ariana Grande, “God Is a Woman”

Released mid-season, the dynamic pop star’s sultry song praises sex as a spiritual experience. She emulates Migos’ triplet flow then transitions into an ethereal chorus.

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa, “One Kiss”

Pairing up with the budding star, the DJ puts a new twist on ’80s deep house jams. Their club-ready collaboration is best paired with a vodka soda — or two.

Charlie Puth and Kehlani, “Done for Me”

George Michael would have been proud: The Wham!-inspired funky number is possibly Puth’s best since “See You Again.” Kehlani’s R&B-inflected verse is a standout, too.

