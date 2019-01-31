Ruthie is a good girl who is in need of — and deserves — a furever home. This beautiful, large mixed breed has been patiently waiting for someone to make her their trusty sidekick while residing at the Best Friends Animal Society for more than a year.

This affectionate 6-year-old pooch will give a dog owner all the love they need to fill their heart with joy. Because of her size, Ruthie is often fondly referred to as part pot belly pig. She’s perfect to warm your lap as you snuggle the pup while binging on Netflix!

Ruthie — like all pets — has unique qualities that make her who she is. So, what do you need to know about this loveable four-legged friend?

She loves food, sits on command and is currently working on her “leave it” skill. Ruthie is an exceptional cuddler, but she isn’t into sharing her toys. (Can you blame her?)

However, Ruthie is best around adults and older kids, so it’s not recommended she be brought into a home with young children. This precious pup was pulled from the Animal Care Centers of New York City in May 2017. After being in foster homes, Ruthie was adopted just to be returned in January 2018 after her rescue owners moved out of the country.

So, if you’re looking to add a giant lovebug who gives no shortage of sloppy doggie kisses to your family, consider opening your home to sweet old Ruthie who really deserves a second chance at companionship.

Ruthie is available for adoption at Best Friends Animal Society in NYC. The rescue organization’s mission is “to bring about a time when there are No More Homeless Pets.”

“We do this by helping end the killing in America’s animal shelters through building community programs and partnerships all across the nation. We believe that by working together we can Save Them All,” their mission statement reads.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!