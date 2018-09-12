Is this his Kryptonite? Henry Cavill is out as Superman in the DC Universe movies after playing the iconic comic book character for three films, according to a new report.

The Hollywood Reporter claimed in an article published on Wednesday, September 12, that Cavill has been ousted following unsuccessful negotiations with Warner Bros. about the actor filming a cameo for the upcoming movie Shazam!, starring Zachary Levi. He reportedly was unable to appear in the film, set to be released in April 2019, because of scheduling conflicts.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Cavill will not reprise his role as the Man of Steel, though neither the Mission: Impossible — Fallout actor nor Warner Bros. would confirm the news to the magazine. However, his manager, Dany Garcia, tweeted on Wednesday: “Be peaceful, the cape is still in his closet. @wbpictures has been and continues to be our partners as they evolve the DC Universe. Anticipate a WB statement later today.”

THR claimed Warner Bros. has set its sights on a Supergirl origin story film centered around a teenage version of the heroine. Superman would be a baby in the movie, meaning Cavill would no longer make sense in the role. The 35-year-old appeared as Superman in Man of Steel in 2013, Batman v. Superman in 2016 and Justice League in 2017.

With critics and fans criticizing the DC Universe films of recent years, with the exception of 2017’s Wonder Woman, the studio reportedly wants to reset the franchise. As for Cavill’s role, a studio source told the outlet, “Superman is like James Bond, and after a certain run you have to look at new actors.” Ben Affleck is also expected to exit as Batman for future films.

Fans reacted to the news on Twitter. “Henry Cavill isn’t Superman anymore,” one tweeted. “It’s not even 9 am but today is over.”

Another posted: “Just reading the Superman / Cavill news. Please be not true. Henry IS Superman.”

“This is my Superman,” wrote one fan. “Henry Cavill is my Superman.”

Meanwhile, others gave their suggestions for who should replace Cavill, including Tyler Hoechlin, who plays the part on The CW’s Supergirl series, Michael B. Jordan and Matt Bomer.

