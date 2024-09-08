Interior designer and star of HGTV’s Windy City Rehab Alison Victoria has found The One in filmmaker Brandt Andersen.

“He’s it for me,” Victoria, 42, shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “My partner for the rest of this life and the next. I just hope we meet sooner in the next one.”

After becoming fast friends at a personal growth retreat, sparks flew between Victoria and Andersen, 46. She says that they “became friends who loved each other,” and “through talking and sharing and constant laughter” they fell in love.

While Victoria has found success on HGTV, Andersen is a filmmaker whose credits include The Strangers’ Case and Journey to Bethlehem. Victoria and Andersen traveled the world together this summer doing the festival circuit for Strangers’, which came out earlier this year. From London and Greece, to Jordan and Croatia, Victoria shares that their love has only blossomed as they’ve embarked overseas.

“Every moment is romance with him,” she tells Us of their travels. “Most of our days start with him asking me, ‘How can I show up for you today?’ He is so attentive — and attractive — and always wants to make sure I’m okay.”

While Victoria tells Us that “romance is simple” for her — ”feeling safe” — Andersen seems to go above and beyond in making his partner feel comfortable, even when they’re experiencing the often-fraught world of air travel.

“My romance shows up as remote-control candles, a white table and a fake flower arrangement for our long flights,” Victoria says. “[It] really sets the moods and blows every flight attendants’ mind.”

Victoria recently announced that her show Windy City Rehab will be returning to HGTV for season 5 later this month. In her home city of Chicago, Victoria embarks on her dream of flipping houses on the show, taking on vintage fixer-uppers in the windy city. Yet, amid their busy careers, Victoria and Andersen remain one another’s “biggest fans.”

“He is a constant sounding board, protector and support system for me, and for the first time in my life, I care more for him and his well being than I do for myself,” Victoria tells Us. “We love to celebrate each other and plan nights around those celebrations to make sure we stay present.”

Victoria adds: “I’ve always known that I bring a level of joy and positive energy to people’s lives and I’ve met my match with Brandt. Together, we are so powerful and magical.”

For more on Victoria and your favorite celebs’ love lives, pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly — on newsstands now.