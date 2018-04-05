Hollywood Darlings is taking Us back in time! Jodie Sweetin, Beverly Mitchell and Christine Lakin, who play exaggerated versions of themselves in the PopTV scripted comedy, will be joined by multiple stars from the ‘90s. Of course, this stays in line with the theme of the show: Sweetin, 36, Mitchell, 37, and Lakin, 39, all rose to fame as child stars in Full House, 7th Heaven and Step by Step, respectively.

Season 2 will feature cameos by Punky Brewster’s Soleil Moon Frye, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s Tatyana Ali, Boy Meets World’s Matthew Lawrence and Will Friedle, Hey Dude‘s David Lascher, Insecure’s Sarunas Jackson, and Full House’s Marla Sokoloff.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek, each of these guest stars come in in different ways — Friedle, 41, charms both Sokoloff, 37, and Mitchell. Lawrence, 38, uses the same lines on both Sweetin and Mitchell. His excuse? “I was networking,” he tells both women. Frye, who also appeared on the season 1 finale of Hollywood Darlings, returns with a new car and a new driver, impressing her friends.

Hollywood Darlings season 2 premieres on Pop TV Wednesday, April 18, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!