Schooling their younger selves!

As part of its “Power of Dreams” campaign, Honda’s new Super Bowl LI ad brings celebrity yearbook shots to life. In the one-minute spot, stars including Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Amy Adams, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Steve Carrell, Missy Elliott, Stan Lee, Jimmy Kimmel and Viola Davis sound off with some words of encouragement for their younger selves.

“When you start out, you might not know where you’re going,” says Fey, who clutches a rose in her portrait. “Or what you’re doing or why you’re carrying this red rose with you.”

The camera then jumps to a black-and-white picture of Redford. “You just keep going,” instructs the 80-year-old. “Keep your focus and avoid the distractions.” Naturally, the Hollywood heartthrob instantly causes the high school girls around him to swoon!

Still, not everyone was cool in their teens. Enter: Kimmel, who wears a blue tuxedo jacket, white ruffled shirt and a large black bow tie in his picture. “If you want to play the clarinet,” he encourages, “maybe don’t dress like this, but play the clarinet.”

The most important lesson is to just keep believing. “The point is all dreams are within reach,” says Viola Davis before closing out the commercial. “All you have to do is keep moving towards them.”

And, hey, it’s always best when you just go with your imagination, says comic book legend Lee: “If you want to make a universe, make a universe!”

Watch the full Honda CRV ad above and check out all of the commercials when Super Bowl LI airs February 5 at 6:30 p.m. on Fox.

