Hope Solo has her eyes on the future, but she’s not afraid to get brutally honest about her past.

The former Team USA goalkeeper, 43, spoke candidly about her separate arrests for domestic violence and a DWI in Netflix’s UNTOLD: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer, available to stream now.

In 2014, Solo was arrested in Kirkland, Washington, on two counts of domestic violence following an incident at her half-sister’s home involving Solo’s then-17-year-old nephew.

“That night at my sister’s, my nephew got really worked up,” Solo recalled in the documentary. “He was adamant about me leaving and he grabbed me and tried to push me out the glass door.”

Related: Hope Solo's Ups and Downs Through the Years: Soccer, Arrests and More Hope Solo has been through plenty of highs and lows — both personal and professional — since beginning her U.S. soccer career. Solo was a goalkeeper for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team from 2000 to 2016, winning two Olympic gold medals and a FIFA World Cup title. She was widely considered the best in […]

In a 911 call, Solo’s nephew told the operator, “Hope Solo is going psychotic. She’s beating people up. We need help.”

“I remember him just on top of me,” Solo continued. “He’s 6-foot-9 and almost 300 pounds. He went and grabbed this broom and he started swinging it and beating me over the head with it.”

Solo then detailed what happened when her sister, Theresa Obert — the daughter of Solo’s father from a previous marriage — attempted to intervene.

“My sister tries to break it up,” Solo said. “She has both my arms. I’m like, ‘I will punch you, Teri, if you don’t get off me.’ And I punched her. I punched my sister in the face.”

In an interview after the incident, Obert said she “spit out a piece of tooth” before instructing her son to call the police.

Charges against Solo were dropped in 2018, nearly four years after the alleged incident. According to reports at the time, the witnesses in the case wanted to move on with their lives and did not want to participate in a trial.

In 2022, Solo was arrested for DWI after being found passed out behind the wheel of her vehicle in a North Carolina parking lot with her 2-year-old twins inside.

“I was parked waiting for my husband [Jerramy Stevens], keys in the ignition so I could turn on the heater,” Solo recounted in the documentary. “I found myself in what was probably the worst day of my life.”

Solo eventually pled guilty to driving while impaired and was sentenced 30 days in jail and had her license suspended for 24 months. She was given 30 days’ credit for time she spent at an in-patient rehabilitation facility following the arrest.

Related: Soccer Star Hope Solo and Jerramy Stevens' Relationship Ups and Downs Hope Solo and Jerramy Stevens have weathered many storms during their romance — including multiple arrests between them — but they’re still going strong. The former Team USA goalkeeper and the retired NFL player first crossed paths while they were both student athletes at the University of Washington. After reconnecting in fall 2012, the duo […]

“There’s no pointing fingers,” Solo said. “I made a bad decision, a bad mistake. It’s something that I’m going to have to answer to, to my kids later in life. It’s something I will never live down.”

Furthermore, an emotional Solo said the arrest, “Finally gave everybody a reason to actually hate [me].”

“That’s what pisses me off,” Solo said through tears. “Because I did that. I did that.”

UNTOLD: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer is available to stream now on Netflix.