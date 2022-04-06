All is fair in love and sports! Hope Solo and Jerramy Stevens have weathered many storms during their romance — including multiple arrests between them — but they’re still going strong.

The former Team USA goalkeeper and the retired NFL player first crossed paths while they were both student athletes at the University of Washington. Their romantic relationship, however, didn’t blossom until they were well established in their careers — Solo was a soccer star while Stevens played for the Seattle Seahawks.

The duo’s whirlwind romance surprised some as they decided to tie the knot two months after reconnecting in fall 2012. What drew even more eyes, however, was their headline-making fight the night before their wedding.

“We thought everyone could just be happy for us,” Solo told Elle in 2019, reflecting on the couple’s run-in with the cops before their nuptials. “It was dumb.”

The three-time Olympian explained that police were called to her home at 4 a.m. after her and Stevens’ “asshole brothers” got into an argument. When the cops arrived on scene, Solo was bleeding, so her then-fiancé was arrested for alleged domestic violence.

Following the misunderstanding, Stevens was released from jail without being charged, and the pair moved forward with the ceremony. “It was the most triumphant day,” Solo recalled to Elle.

Unfortunately, the stigma surrounding the couple didn’t subside as quickly. In the years that followed, Solo and Stevens both had their own setbacks when it came to the law and sports.

The Washington native was suspended from the U.S. Women’s national soccer team in 2015 shortly after her husband was arrested for a DUI in Los Angeles. Stevens was sentenced to 30 days in jail, four years of probation and required to enroll in an alcohol program after pleading no contest to the misdemeanor DUI charges.

The following year, Solo’s athletic career came to a halt after she said the Swedish Olympic team played like “a bunch of cowards” during the 2016 Rio Games quarterfinals in which Team USA lost. Her remarks led to the U.S. Soccer Federation terminating her contract.

After hanging up her cleats, Solo and Stevens faced more heartbreak in 2018 when she suffered a miscarriage of twins. Two years later, the couple’s luck appeared to turn around when they welcomed twins, one boy and one girl.

“We’re so grateful for all the love and support from family, friends, nurses and doctors even when our babies are more familiar with masks and Zoom calls than we are!” Solo captioned an Instagram tribute in March 2021 in honor of her little one’s first birthday. “We feel the love, they feel the love, and every day has been as exhausting as it was rewarding.”

One year later, the family was back in the limelight but for a very different reason. Solo was arrested in March 2022 for a DWI while her kids were in the car. The case is ongoing.

Scroll down to relive Solo and Stevens’ relationship highs and lows: