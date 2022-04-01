U.S. women’s soccer player Hope Solo was arrested on Thursday, March 31, after being caught driving under the influence.

Us Weekly confirms that the retired athlete, 40, was taken into custody in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Solo was brought to the Forsyth County jail for processing after authorities booked her for impaired driving (DWI) and resisting arrest. She was subsequently released.

The Washington native shares 2-year-old twins Lozen and Vittorio with husband Jerramy Stevens. Police say Solo’s two children were in the vehicle at the time of her arrest. She was booked for misdemeanor child abuse.

This isn’t the first time the Dancing With the Stars alum has run into personal trouble. In 2015, she was suspended from the national soccer team after making “a poor decision” during training camp in California. Then-coach Jill Ellis announced in a statement, adding, “We feel at this time it is best for her to step away from the team.”

Solo’s suspension came shortly after her husband, now 42, was arrested for a DUI of his own. The goalkeeper was in the passenger seat at the time, but she was not charged.

Two years prior, the Solo: A Memoir of Hope author was arrested and charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault in the fourth degree against her sister and nephew, allegedly while intoxicated. The city of Kirkland, Washington, dropped the charges in 2018 after ruling that the incident was “unlikely to recur.”

For more than fifteen years, Solo was a member of the U.S. Women’s National Team, participating in multiple FIFA World Cup competitions and winning two Olympic gold medals. In August 2016, her contract was terminated after she called the Swedish soccer team “a bunch of cowards” during an outburst at the Rio Olympics.

“For 17 years, I dedicated my life to the U.S. Women’s National Team and did the job of a pro athlete the only way I knew how — with passion, tenacity, an unrelenting commitment to be the best goalkeeper in the world, not just for my country, but to elevate the sport for the next generation of female athletes,” the former Seattle Sounders athlete wrote in a Twitter statement at the time. “In those commitments, I have never wavered. And with so much more to give, I am saddened by the Federation’s decision to terminate my contract.”

Solo’s comment came after Sweden defeated the U.S. in the Olympic quarterfinals. “I could not be the player I am without being the person I am, even when I haven’t made the best choices or said the right things,” she continued in her statement. “My entire career, I have only wanted the best for this team, for the players and the women’s game and I will continue to pursue these causes with the same unrelenting passion with which I play the game.”

The Keeping Score star married Stevens in November 2012. They welcomed their twins in March 2020.

