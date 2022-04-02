Twin mama! Hope Solo became a mother when she welcomed twins with her husband, Jerramy Stevens.

“Vittorio Genghis Stevens [and] Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens,” the professional soccer player captioned the little ones’ birth announcement in April 2020, noting they were born on March 3 of that year.

The pair — who wed in 2012 — announced they were expecting their son and daughter in December 2019.

“My husband and I get to practice equality from the very beginning with one boy and one girl,” the Solo: A Memoir of Hope author revealed during a BeIN Sports Weekend Winners appearance at the time. “Miniature soccer team on the way.”

Solo had previously been candid about suffering a miscarriage nearly one year earlier.

“The doctor said I was hours from dying,” the Olympic soccer player told Elle in July 2019, noting that she had an ectopic pregnancy. “They ended up having to remove my fallopian tube.”

After she miscarried a set of twins, Solo utilized in vitro fertilization to conceive Lozen and Vittorio. Since then, she’s continued to gush over her children’s milestones.

“Two days ago we celebrated Lozen and Vittorio’s first birthday! It’s been flat out emotional how quickly they grow up, how proud we are, how we — as a family — survived our first year in a pandemic,” the Washington native captioned an Instagram slideshow in March 2021. “We’re so grateful for all the love and support from family, friends, nurses and doctors even when our babies are more familiar with masks and Zoom calls than we are! We feel the love, they feel the love, and every day has been as exhausting as it was rewarding.”

One year later, Solo was arrested in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, for driving under the influence while her kids were in the car. Police also charged her with misdemeanor child abuse. Solo was taken to the Forsyth County jail before eventually being released.

“On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation,” Rich Nichols, a lawyer for the Dancing With the Stars alum, told Us Weekly in a statement in April 2022. “But she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges.”

Scroll below to see more of Solo’s sweetest family moments through the years: