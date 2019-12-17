



Congratulations

times two! Hope Solo is pregnant with twins after suffering a previous pregnancy loss.

“My husband and I get to practice equality from the very beginning with one boy and one girl,” the professional soccer player, 38, revealed on a Tuesday, December 17, BeIN Sports appearance. “Miniature soccer team on the way.”

Solo’s baby bump was on display during the Weekend Winners segment as she spoke to host George Metellus in a black velvet dress and matching heels.

In early 2018, the Washington native had an ectopic pregnancy and miscarried twins. “The doctor said I was hours from dying,” Solo explained in her July Elle cover story. “They ended up having to remove my fallopian tube.”

The Solo: A Memoir of Hope author wed her husband, Jerramy Stevens, in 2012. She told the outlet that the former professional football player, 40, first said he loved her in 2011, but because she “didn’t know what to say,” Solo said, “F–k you.” She did not speak to the Idaho native for a year after that, but “everything just fell to the side” once they started talking again, and they tied the knot within two months.

Stevens was arrested the night before their wedding after his then-fiancée and his “two a–hole brothers” got into an argument, resulting in the goalkeeper having a bloody elbow. The former Seattle Seahawks player was released without charges and felt “triumphant” during his nuptials the following day.

Shortly after the couple lost their twins, Solo spoke at the United States Soccer Federation presidential election. “That speech took a lot,” the Olympic soccer player told the outlet at the time. “Even before all that, it would have taken courage.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum announced that she was running in December 2017 with a Facebook post. “I know exactly what U.S. Soccer needs to do, I know exactly how to do it, and I possess the fortitude to get it done,” she wrote. “I have always been willing to sacrifice for what I believe in and I believe there is no greater sacrifice then fighting for equal opportunity, integrity and honesty, especially in an organization like the USSF that could give so much more to our communities across the nation.”

Solo went on to write, “The only way for American soccer to propel itself on the world’s stage is by creating a culture that is diverse and by shedding a mentality that is no longer acceptable.”