Shocking details about the circumstances surrounding Hope Solo‘s DUI arrest have been revealed following her release.

The former U.S. soccer player, 40, was caught allegedly driving under the influence on Thursday, March 31, in North Carolina. According to a report from the Winston-Salem Police Department, exclusively obtained by Us Weekly, a passerby noticed Solo had been “passed out behind [the] wheel for over [one] hour” before her arrest. The engine was reportedly running. When authorities woke her up, they allegedly noticed the scent of alcohol on her breath and that her eyes were red.

Solo refused to participate in field sobriety tests after attempting to contact a third party, and a search warrant was issued to obtain blood samples within 48 hours of her arrest. Us previously confirmed that the Dancing With the Stars alum was charged with impaired driving and resisting arrest. Because her 2-year-old twins, Lozen and Vittorio, were in the vehicle, she was also booked on misdemeanor child abuse.

The Solo: A Memoir of Hope author shares the infants with husband Jerramy Stevens. After she was released from police custody, the retired athlete broke her silence on her arrest via Instagram.

“For those who have reached out showing love and support, thank you. Our family is strong and surrounded with love,” she wrote on Sunday, April 3. “Our kids are strong, intelligent, happy and vibrant, and we are present everyday giving them the best life possible. We will be able to share the facts in due time.”

The Washington native continued: “In the meantime, our kids are enjoying the NC sun, eating popsicles and playing on our property. Life can be tough, but these are truly the moments that matter. I feel blessed to have this kind of love in my life.”

Her attorney, Rich Nichols, previously told Us in a statement: “On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation. But she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges.” (Us reached out for comment on the additional claims in the police report.)

A hearing has been scheduled for June 28. Per the police report, the Olympic gold medalist‘s release was contingent on there being “a sober and responsible adult who will take responsibility for the defendant until 11:00am on Friday, April 1, 2022 and upon executing a written promise to appear in court.”

Solo played for the U.S. National Women’s Soccer Team from 2000 to 2016. Three years after her contract was terminated, the former goalkeeper told AP that she had no regrets about her career.

“I will tell you that I am really happy where I am in life, that I fulfilled everything that I wanted to fulfill on the field,” she said in May 2019. “If I would have retired without a World Cup trophy, I think I never would have been able to settle into my new lifestyle. But luckily we won that 2015 World Cup and I was able to win a couple of Golden Gloves, which was a personal goal of mine, and a couple of gold medals. I hold almost every goalkeeping record. I am not sure there is much more that I could have done.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

