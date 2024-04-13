Dennis Quaid has learned a lesson that it’s best to leave your acting gigs on set.

Before taking on the role of pianist Jerry Lee Lewis in the 1989 film Great Balls of Fire!, Quaid, 70, exclusively recalled to Us Weekly that he would spend days focused on his character.

“I had a year to prepare for this role and so I sat at the piano for 12 hours a day for a year, which is easy if you’re on cocaine,” he shared with Us on Friday, April 12, while supporting his new movie The Long Game. “The piano is something else. And he is, he’s one of the greatest piano players ever, ever. It’s so athletic the way he plays. And what a guy.”

Lewis was open about his struggles with alcohol and cocaine before his death at his Mississippi home in October 2022. He was 87.

Related: ‘The Parent Trap’ 1998 Cast: Where Are They Now? More than three decades after Hayley Mills wooed fans in 1961’s The Parent Trap, Disney rebooted the classic and produced an equally as big box office hit. The 1998 film, which starred Lindsay Lohan as identical twins, Annie James and Hallie Parker, followed the sisters after they are reunited while attending the same Camp Walden […]

After portraying the musician on the big screen, Quaid himself checked into rehab – or “cocaine school” as he’s referred to it in past interviews – for cocaine addiction. During his initial recovery, the actor married Meg Ryan in 1991 and had their son, Jack Quaid, 31. The pair divorced in 2001. (Quaid is also dad to twins Thomas and Zoe, 16, with ex-wife Kimberly Buffington.)

One thing he learned from treatment is you can’t have work lead your full life.

“Can’t bring it home,” Quaid said. “Cocaine school taught me that. So you’ve got to let go of stuff.”

There is one element of Lewis’ character that Quaid can’t seem to shake. “The good part of playing him is that I still play piano,” he said, “and continued.”

He’s also been able to continue his successful career in Hollywood. A return to his Christian faith has been a crucial part of Quaid’s sobriety.

When given the opportunity to star in The Long Game and focus on the true-life story of five Mexican-American youths who triumphed against all odds in their pursuit of a Texas State High School Golf Championship trophy, Quaid couldn’t say no.

“I don’t think people go to the movies to see things. They go to feel things and there is hope in this film,” Quaid shared about the family-friendly flick. “I want them to be entertained, number one. And I want them to see themselves when they were kids or whatever. Everybody has an experience that they can relate to in this movie.”

Days after celebrating his 70th birthday on April 9, Quaid remains excited about his future both at home and in Hollywood.

Related: Dennis Quaid and Wife Laura Savoie’s Relationship Timeline Scott Moore/Shutterstock Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie’s relationship has been met with adversity over the years, but they’ve only come out stronger. Quaid had been married three times prior to meeting Savoie when she was a 26-year-old Ph.D. student at the University of Texas in 2019. The actor was married to P.J. Soles from 1978-1983 […]

Married to Laura Savoie since 2020, The Parent Trap actor looks around at his life and is filled with gratitude.

“Life really gets easier as you get by,” he explained. “You enjoy it more because you’ve been through things before and so you don’t get so emotionally worked up about it and you could say, ‘Well, this is coming and it’s going to pass.’ Then the good times are just great. I really appreciate every day. I’ve never been happier to tell you the truth.”

The Long Game is in theaters now.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi