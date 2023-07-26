Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie’s relationship has been met with adversity over the years, but they’ve only come out stronger.

Quaid had been married three times prior to meeting Savoie when she was a 26-year-old Ph.D. student at the University of Texas in 2019. The actor was married to P.J. Soles from 1978-1983 and he tied the knot with actress Meg Ryan in 1991. The exes welcomed son Jack in 1992 before finalizing their divorce in 2001.

Quaid went on to wed Kimberly Buffington in 2004, and the two welcomed twins Thomas and Zoe in 2007. Their relationship came to a close in 2018.

Ahead of his and Savoie’s June 2020 nuptials, Quaid exclusively told Us Weekly that he and his bride had to “get married first” before welcoming any children together.

Keep scrolling to see Quaid and Savoie’s relationship timeline:

June 2019

Us exclusively confirmed that Quaid — who was 65 at the time — began dating Savoie following his relationship with model Santa Auzina. She had previously earned a master’s degree from the University of Notre Dame and graduated as valedictorian from Pepperdine University in 2015.

Though her Instagram was private at the time, Savoie wrote that she was in “love” with Quaid alongside an Instagram photo of the two of them kissing.

October 2019

Quaid proposed to Savoie in Hawaii after less than a year of dating. “It was kind of spontaneous. It was very much a surprise. I had the ring in my pocket … It has been kind of a month-and-a-half plan … I wanted it to be private,” he told Extra at the time, adding that he got down on one knee “on the very northernmost point of Oahu, at Turtle Bay.”

Savoie was in the middle of snapping a selfie with her then-boyfriend when he asked for her hand in marriage.

A source later told Us that Savoie’s engagement ring — which features “an old mine-cut cushion diamond that’s estimated to be five centuries old — was a vintage piece designed by Giorgio Bulgari.

“Giorgio met Savoie and Quaid in Tuscany and then later in the week they were planning to travel to Geneva where he lives with his family,” the insider revealed. “They all had dinner in Geneva and Giorgio showed them stones — Laura’s ring is the last one he showed them.”

November 2019

One month after their engagement news, Quaid defended his and Savoie’s nearly 40-year age gap, telling The Guardian that the criticism “doesn’t really bother” them. “Everyone comes from the perspective of their own life and so I can’t comment on the way they feel; I can’t even get angry,” he continued. “I didn’t go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me. I met her at a business event and then the relationship developed. You have no control over who you fall in love with.”

March 2020

The pair hit pause on wedding plans. “Laura and Dennis are postponing their wedding and are telling people it’s due to ‘travel issues’ and not coronavirus,” a source exclusively told Us at the time.

Later that month, Quaid told Extra that he and his then-fiancée were “hunkered down” at home while waiting for the right time to say “I do.” He added: “We have a few members of the family and friends who have low immune systems due to medical treatment, medical issues going on. We decided, ‘Let’s just postpone.’”

April 2020

Quaid called quarantining with Savoie “the best pre-marriage training you could possibly have,” in an exclusive interview with Us. Despite it being “a little disappointing” that they had to change their initial wedding plans, Quaid added that he and the registered yoga instructor were celebrating their upcoming nuptials “every day.”

June 2020

A rep for the couple confirmed to Us that the pair had secretly tied the knot at a seaside resort in Santa Barbara, California. “It was beautiful,” Quaid told People of the ceremony. “Just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride.” The Strange World actor sported a Hugo Boss suit for the couple’s special day, while Savoie donned a Chosen by One Day dress.

July 2020

The duo followed up their wedding with a trip to Montana. “Dennis and Laura are on their honeymoon right now and his children are with them,” another source shared with Us.

December 2021

The couple went into business together by launching a production company, Bonniedale Films, alongside Ben Howard.

July 2023

“Laura’s the love of my life,” Quaid gushed in an interview with People. “She came along and we have a bond with one another that I never had with anybody else before.”

He went on to note that he likes “waking up together” and is able to enjoy “every moment of the day because we can do just simple stuff and it makes it worthwhile. It’s a joy of life that we share together.”